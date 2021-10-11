Breaking News
Rubrik Launches Ransomware Recovery Warranty

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Rubrik announces $5M ransomware recovery warranty for Rubrik Enterprise Edition, delivering customers the ultimate peace of mind

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik, The Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced a Ransomware Recovery Warranty to further assure customers that their data will be available to keep their business running. Rubrik allows companies to recover their data from cyber attacks and operational failures, and this first-of-its-kind ransomware recovery warranty underscores Rubrik’s deep commitment to data security for its customers. The Rubrik Zero Trust Data Security platform is designed to protect business data against surging ransomware attacks, enabling IT teams to rapidly recover their applications and resume normal business operations.

“With this new Ransomware Recovery Warranty, our customers have our commitment that we care as deeply about protecting their data as they do,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “With ransomware attacks increasing more than any time in history, having a recoverable copy of your data has become a top agenda item for CIOs and CISOs, and we understand how important data security is to ensuring the security of a business.”

This offer will be available for Rubrik customers running Rubrik Enterprise Edition and working with a Rubrik Customer Experience Manager (CEM) to ensure industry data security best practices are in place. This strategic collaboration and offering will enable the highest standards of data security excellence.

“With this bold move, Rubrik’s Ransomware Recovery Warranty proves they’re putting their money where their mouth is. This warranty underscores Rubrik’s confidence in their data security products and in their ability to recover their customer’s data after a cyberattack. This sets the standard for what it means to be a strategic data security partner and shows Rubrik fully supports customers.” — Matthew Day, CIO of Langs Building Supplies

Learn more about the Rubrik Ransomware Recovery Warranty.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data SecurityTM Company, delivers data security and operational resilience for enterprises. Rubrik’s big idea is to provide data security and data protection on a single platform, including: Zero Trust Data Protection, ransomware investigation, incident containment, sensitive data discovery, and orchestrated application recovery. This means data is ready at all times so you can recover the data you need, and avoid paying a ransom. Because when you secure your data, you secure your applications, and you secure your business.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

Contact
Kelsey Shively
Sr. Director of Communications, Rubrik
kelsey.shively@rubrik.com 

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
