PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, is announcing that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company a Winner for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Rubrik is being recognized for its Rubrik Security Cloud in the Data Security category.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

According to a recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report , nearly three quarters (72%) of organizations reported paying a ransomware demand. Rubrik Security Cloud enables businesses to remain operationally resilient in the event of a cyber incident and gives companies security from the point of data. Powered by machine learning, it secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications, delivers data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitors threats, and restores organizations with their data when attacked.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

“As cyberattacks surge in frequency and scope, it is no longer sufficient for organizations to rely on infrastructure security alone. It is more critical now than ever for solution providers and security vendors to collaborate and provide a holistic data security solution that customers can trust,” said Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances. “We strongly value our relationships with our partner ecosystem, and are honored to be recognized by CRN for our work in helping organizations defend the crown jewel of their business: their data.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

