Latest recognition underscores Rubrik’s leadership in cybersecurity and positive impact for customers, industry, and community

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data SecurityTM company, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Security category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

“Rubrik’s mission is to secure the world’s data, and as cyberattacks continue to increase in both volume and sophistication, no one is immune,” said Lillian Reaume, Chief People Officer at Rubrik. “Every day, each member of our team has a tremendous opportunity to make an impact for our customers, our industry, and the communities in which we work and live. Together we’re helping organizations around the world quickly recover from cyberattacks and get their businesses back up and running.”

Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Key highlights Rubrik is being recognized for include:

Launching Rubrik Security Cloud to secure customers’ data, wherever it lives, and help ensure customers are able to access their data and quickly restore to business as usual in the face of a cyber threat.

to secure customers’ data, wherever it lives, and help ensure customers are able to access their data and quickly restore to business as usual in the face of a cyber threat. Empowering our customers to secure their data from increasing cyber threats – whether they’re helping deliver life-saving care to patients that need it most, providing transportation that takes us where we need to go, or ensuring we can pay for the things we need .

to patients that need it most, that takes us where we need to go, or . Investing in and creating opportunities for our next generation of technology leaders through Rubrik’s SpringBoard Program , a 6-month IT apprenticeship that helps train candidates with a basic understanding of technology and fundamental IT skills, provides hands-on learning opportunities, and helps apprentices break into IT jobs.

Rubrik’s recognition in the Security category follows the recent product innovation announcement of Rubrik Cyber Recovery , which helps organizations improve their cyber readiness and recover faster from cyberattacks with confidence. In addition, Rubrik is Great Place to Work certified and recently earned four Top Places to Work Cultural Excellence Awards for Appreciation, Professional Development, Employee Well-Being, and DEI.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

To learn more about Rubrik’s current job openings, core values, and life at Rubrik, please visit: https://www.rubrik.com/company/careers .

Additional Information

Read how Rubrik is helping customers become unstoppable against ransomware

Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security: The Human Impact of Cybercrime

Taking Action to Support the Next Generation of Tech

About Rubrik

Rubrik is a cybersecurity company, and our mission is to secure the world’s data. We pioneered Zero Trust Data Security™ to help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

About INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Contact

Kelsey Shively

Sr. Director of Global Communications, Rubrik

kelsey.shively@rubrik.com