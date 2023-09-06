Adding to its five Cultural Excellence Awards and Great Place to Work certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The San Francisco Chronicle. Rubrik ranked in the top 5 out of 128 companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company was also recognized by Top Workplaces for its cultural excellence, taking home five awards for Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose & Values, and Work-life Flexibility.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s based on our team’s feedback, and is a true reflection of our unique culture where everyone is empowered to share their ideas and leave their mark,” said Lillian Reaume, Chief People Officer of Rubrik. “United by our purpose, we continue to achieve new heights, and I’m so proud of what we’re building together.”

Top Workplaces is the nation’s leading employer recognition program based solely on employee feedback, which is gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC . The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution, connection, and more.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Rubrik was also recently awarded a 2023 Great Place To Work certification , highlighting its strong workplace culture for the second year in a row. This recognition comes on the heels of Rubrik acquiring Laminar, a data security posture management (DSPM) company, its ranking in the #9 spot on this year’s Forbes Cloud 100 list , and Rubrik being named a Leader and positioned furthest in vision in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

To learn more about Rubrik, current job openings, or its culture and values, please visit https://www.rubrik.com/company/careers . You can find additional details about how Rubrik continues to build a great workplace on Top Workplaces .

