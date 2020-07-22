Breaking News
Rubrik Recognized as a Leader in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

Rubrik positioned furthest for completeness of vision for its product portfolio

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of its July 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. Rubrik was positioned furthest for completeness of vision for its product portfolio.

“Rubrik has remained steadfast in driving rapid innovation for our customers, and we believe being named a Leader in the 2020 Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market is a testament to Rubrik’s market leadership and the robust enterprise demand for Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management solution,” said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “We will continue to develop leading solutions for enterprises and governments around the globe, and help businesses transform into Data-Forward Enterprises that can leverage their data to capitalize on market opportunities and improve business results.”

Data is eating the world, with every industry and organization facing an explosive growth of data as software usage increases and cloud adoption proliferates. With Rubrik’s market-leading solution Rubrik Cloud Data Management, enterprises can simplify application availability, recover quickly from ransomware, and manage sensitive data risk. The Rubrik platform eliminates the need for disparate tools and disjointed processes required to address IT resilience, hybrid multi-cloud and automation, enabling businesses to securely backup, recover, mobilize and govern data anywhere.

Over 2,500 customers around the world trust Rubrik to protect, automate and govern their applications at massive scale in one seamless fabric across data centers and clouds. Rubrik enables breakthrough simplicity, speed and savings for the enterprise, and serves 3 of 4 Fortune 100 telecom companies, 2 of 4 Fortune 100 defense and aerospace companies, 2 of 3 Fortune 100 specialty retailers and 4 of 5 Fortune 100 insurance companies.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rubrik
Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

