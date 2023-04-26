This marks the third consecutive year of Rubrik being recognized as part of Global InfoSec Awards, underscoring Rubrik as a leader in data security

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSA CONFERENCE – Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ company, today announced it has been named the “Most Innovative” Data Security Company by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The award was announced at the 2023 RSA Conference, marking the third consecutive year Rubrik has been recognized as part of the Global InfoSec Awards.

Rubrik received the award for innovation in data security, recognizing its commitment to helping organizations achieve business resilience against cyber threats, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions that are currently plaguing industries worldwide.

“We believe it’s imperative that organizations secure their most critical asset – their data,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “Our mission is to secure the world’s data and through innovations and offerings like Rubrik Security Cloud and The Ransomware Recovery Warranty, our customers can have peace of mind that their data is resilient and recoverable.”

Rubrik’s recognition in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards comes on the heels of its other notable announcements at RSA, including the new partnership and integration with Zscaler , unveiling the industry’s first double ransomware extortion solution. Rubrik also announced its increased Ransomware Recovery Warranty up to $10 million for recovery-related costs for qualifying customers.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Rubrik is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Global InfoSec Awards is one of the most respected cybersecurity awards in the industry. It recognizes organizations and products that demonstrate excellence in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection. The awards are judged by a panel of experts from the cybersecurity community, including CISOs, industry analysts, and thought leaders. The Global InfoSec Awards are presented by Cyber Defense Magazine and all of this year’s award winners can be found here .

Rubrik is on-site this week at the 2023 RSA Conference in San Francisco. Attendees can visit booth #235 for a demo of the new Zscaler integration and to learn how they can safeguard their data, reduce incident impact, and respond to cyber incidents quickly and confidently with Rubrik Security Cloud.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

