Rudd Resources elevates David Rudd and Jessica Bee to new positions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHICAGO, Ill. – David C. Rudd and Jessica Bee have been promoted to executive vice president and vice president, respectively, at Rudd Resources, a Chicago-based public affairs firm whose work advances people, communities and ideas.

David co-founded Rudd Resources with his wife Kimberley, and transitioned from silent partner in 2019 when he joined the agency as vice president.  Since then, David has helped the agency grow its revenue by more than 1,200 percent, triple its staff and add corporations to its client roster.  Previously, David held leadership positions with University of Chicago Medicine, Interpublic Group’s Weber Shandwick and Motorola. He began his career as a journalist, covering business and education for the Chicago Tribune, and held public service roles as communications chief and spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois State Legislature minority leader.

Like David, Jessica is an alumna of Interpublic Group’s Weber Shandwick and its subsidiary, The Axis Agency.  She joined Rudd Resources in December 2020 as an account director, and quickly distinguished herself as a strong communications leader, trusted counsel and producer of big ideas by managing assignments for clients that include Discover Financial Services, The Golub Company and St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. A stalwart education advocate, Jessica also has worked in communications for the education think-tank Leap Innovations, New Schools for Chicago and Teach for America.

Since 2014, Rudd Resources LLC has partnered with philanthropic, nonprofit, municipal and corporate organizations to provide communications leadership and support for initiatives that advance ideas, people and communities.

