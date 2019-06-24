Rudolph Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders – RTEC

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) with Nanometrics Incorporated (“Nanometrics”) is fair to Rudolph shareholders. On behalf of Rudolph shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Rudolph shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Rudolph Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The Rudolph merger investigation concerns whether Rudolph and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Rudolph shareholders; (2) determine whether Nanometrics is underpaying for Rudolph; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Rudolph shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Rudolph shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-merger-stock-nanometrics/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]