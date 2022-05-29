Rugged Servers Market to be worth US$ 945.4 Million by 2032: Fact.MR Study

Rugged Servers Market Analysis By Offering (Rugged Servers Hardware, Software & Services) By Type (Dedicated & Standard Rugged Servers) By Memory Size, By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

United States, Rockville MD, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global rugged servers market is expected to reach US$ 945.4 Million by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. As of 2022, the market is poised to reach US$ 539 Million, yielding a dollar opportunity worth US$ 406.4 Million throughout the forthcoming decade. Advancements in AI and data analytics are helping standard rugged servers market to enhance their offerings and empower organizations. Demand expanded significantly from 2015 to 2021, registering a growth rate of 6.6%.

By incorporating avant-garde breakthroughs, service providers are not only able to reduce operational costs, but also enhance their returns on investment. Furthermore, changing compliance and governance requirements are also widening the scope for the rugged servers market. As countries strengthen navigate industry-specific requirements, experience market consolidation, and adopt futuristic technologies Rugged servers market worldwide can expect multidimensional changes.

The increase in spending in the overall IT and cloud services industry will boost the growth of the rugged servers market globally. Supportive government initiatives toward R&D and huge investments in technological innovation are anticipated to increase the usage of rugged servers. These trends are likely to provide traction to the managed services market.

Prominent Rugged Servers Market Growth Drivers

Increasing use of IoT in industries increases demand for the rugged servers market

Extensive usage of rugged servers in military and aerospace, telecommunication, and Industries are some of the factors influencing the growth of the rugged server market in forecasting years. High digitalization in every sector boosts the growth of the market.

The rising importance of the mobile workforce and the need to access information anytime, anywhere has led enterprises to adopt rugged servers which in turn is boosting the growth of this market.

Increasing investment by the government for the development of the latest technologies to maintain their competitive edge over other companies has resulted in an increasing demand for rugged Servers which further fuels the growth of this market.

Key Segments Covered in the Rugged Servers Software & Services Industry Survey

Rugged Servers Market by Offering : Rugged Servers Hardware Rugged Servers Software & Services

Rugged Servers Market by Type : Dedicated Rugged Servers Standard Rugged Servers

Rugged Servers Market by Memory size : Rugged Servers <256 GB Rugged Servers from 256 GB- 512 GB Rugged Servers >512GB-1TB Rugged Servers >1TB

Rugged Servers Market by Application : Rugged Servers for Military and Aerospace Rugged Servers for Telecommunication Rugged Servers for Industrial Applications Rugged Servers for Energy & Power Rugged Servers for Marine Applications Rugged Servers for Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

The global market for rugged servers is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In April 2022 Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer, and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware announced its first VMware-validated configuration of virtualization-enabled servers. In collaboration with Intel and VMware, Crystal Group developed its VMware Validated Solution to consolidate the work of multiple discrete hardware solutions into a single, hyper-converged system. This software-agnostic, hyper-converged system combines real-time automation, remote management, cybersecurity, auto failover, and zero-trust security features for utilities as they pursue significant power grid modernization efforts.

In November 2021, Mercury Systems a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, completes the acquisition of Avalex Technologies. The acquisition is directly aligned with strategy and will enable the growing demand for digitally converged solutions in the C4I and platform/mission management markets.

Key players in the Asia Pacific Rugged Servers Management Market

Dell Technologies

Mercury Systems

Siemens

Core Systems

Crystal Group

Key Takeaways from Standard Rugged Servers Market Study

Global rugged servers market to flourish 1.75x from 2022 to 2032

U.S to emerge as the dominant rugged servers market, reaching US$ 329.3 Million by 2032

China to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 5.3% across the decade

South Korea, U.K & Japan are likely to yield $ opportunities worth US$ 34.7 Million, US$ 39.2 Million, and US$ 57.8 Million respectively

By application, Military, and Aerospace to register maximum rugged servers market usage, growing at a 5.6% CAGR

Dedicated servers to emerge as the top type category, growing at a rate of 5.3% through 2032

