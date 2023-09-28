Global Market Study on Rum: Surging Demand from Millennial Consumers Giving Impetus to Market Growth

New York, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rum Market sales are predicted to increase from almost US$ 17.56 Billion to roughly US$ 35.53 Billion by 2033 , growing at a value-based CAGR of 3.9%. The global rum market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to changing consumer preferences, an increase in cocktail culture, and expanding distribution channels.

Rum, a distilled alcoholic beverage made from sugarcane by products or molasses, holds a prominent position in the spirits industry. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the rum market, including market size, growth trends, key players, and future prospects.

Rum, a diverse and versatile spirit with roots dating back centuries, is crafted through the fermentation and distillation of sugarcane juice or molasses. This alcoholic beverage offers a wide range of flavors and styles, making it popular for consumption neat, on the rocks, or as a key ingredient in cocktails. The rum market encompasses various categories, including white rum, dark rum, spiced rum, and premium aged rums.

Market Segmentation

By Type: White Rum, Light/Gold Rum, Dark Rum, Spiced Rum

Organic, Conventional By Sales Channel: Business to Business, Business to Consumer, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others

Market Growth

Cocktail Culture: The rise of cocktail culture, driven by consumer interest in mixology and craft cocktails, has significantly boosted the demand for rum as a key ingredient in popular drinks like mojitos, piña coladas, and daiquiris.

Premiumization: Consumers are increasingly willing to explore premium and aged rum variants, appreciating the complexities and unique flavors that come with longer aging periods.

Emerging Markets: Rapid urbanization and a growing middle-class population in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, have expanded the consumer base for rum.

Innovative Marketing: Distillers are leveraging innovative marketing strategies, such as limited editions, brand collaborations, and experiential events, to attract consumers.

Market Trends

Craft and Artisanal Brands: The craft spirits movement has led to the emergence of artisanal rum brands that focus on small-batch production, unique flavor profiles, and authentic distillation methods.

Sustainability and Transparency: Consumers are increasingly interested in the sustainability and transparency of rum production, leading to the rise of eco-friendly and ethically sourced rums.

Flavored Rums: Flavored rums, including spiced, coconut, and fruit-infused variants, are gaining popularity among younger consumers seeking innovative taste experiences.

Online Retail: E-commerce platforms have become significant distribution channels for rum, offering a wide variety of options to consumers.

Regional Analysis

The rum market has a global presence, with key regions including the Caribbean (notably, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic), Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Caribbean region is often considered the birthplace of rum and continues to be a significant producer and exporter. Latin America, particularly countries like Brazil and Mexico, has witnessed rapid growth in rum consumption.

Competitive Analysis

A sizable number of multinational firms and the C Companies, which have a significant global presence and account for 55–55% of the market, dominate the world’s rum market. Particularly for emerging markets, rum makers are concentrating on their product lines.

Top Key market players include: Diageo PLC, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant & Sons Ltd., Remy Cointreau Group, Westerhall Estate Ltd., Cayman Spirits Co., Mohan Meakin Ltd., Halewood International Holdings PLC, Suntory Holdings Limited, Arehucas, Elements Eight Rum Company Ltd, Bacardi Limited, Edrington, Radico Khaitan Limited, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Green Tree Distillery, La Martiniquaise, Hacienda Monterrey Wines&Spirits s.l., MAISON FERRAND, Tanduay Distillers, Inc.

Recent Developments

A new vermouth beverage named MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter was added to the Riserva Speciale product line in Hamilton, Bermuda, in July 2017 by the MARTINI brand of Bacardi Limited. The goal was to create a bitter-tasting vermouth beverage for bartenders and drink connoisseurs in Turin, Italy—the birthplace of the MARTINI brand—to use in traditional Italian aperitivo drinks.

A special, limited batch black rum with a low alcohol content was created by Lyon Distilling Co. in collaboration with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) and released in August 2017.

limited batch black rum with a low alcohol content was created by Lyon Distilling Co. in collaboration with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) and released in August 2017. On October 14, 2019, Diageo unveiled a new innovation and research centre in Scotland as part of its commitment in the long-term development of the distilling sector. This facility offers knowledge.

Future Outlook

The rum market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by evolving consumer tastes, the expansion of premium and craft segments, and the influence of cocktail culture. Additionally, sustainability and ethical considerations are likely to shape consumer preferences and impact production practices in the rum industry.

