LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 after the close of markets on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.
ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
Source: Rumble Inc.
