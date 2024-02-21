LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 after the close of markets on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.
ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
