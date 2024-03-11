Rumble CloudTM offers the first cost-effective opportunity for businesses to run on a scaled infrastructure secured by a mission to protect a free and open internet.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced today the public launch of Rumble Cloud, a new infrastructure as a service offering that champions the free and open internet.

Rumble Cloud is designed to empower businesses to become independent from incumbent hyperscalers’ unfair pricing, vendor lock-in strategies, and censorship. Rumble Cloud, which provides the backbone for rumble.com , includes a portfolio of essential cloud computing services, available by self-service, including virtual machines and Kubernetes orchestration, block and object storage, load balancers, and a virtual private cloud option.

Rumble Cloud’s vision is to provide the most predictable and affordable pricing in the market to allow businesses to regain control of their IT budgets. To that end, ‘Resource Tiers’ for compute resources offer monthly plans at a fixed price with unlimited usage to combat the price predictability pain points that are commonly felt with a consumption-based model.

By providing an independent and neutral alternative to Big Tech, Rumble Cloud has already attracted prominent clients through its successful beta program, including Truth Social, which surged to number one in the Apple App Store last year while hosted on Rumble Cloud. “Rumble Cloud is essential in today’s market,” said Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group. “A trusted partner since day one, Rumble Cloud’s incredible service and unrivaled performance have paved the way for Truth Social’s rapid growth,” he continued.

Another high-profile Rumble Cloud customer is the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. According to campaign manager Amaryllis Kennedy, “Partisanship and censorship are threats to uniting the country. In almost every aspect of the campaign, we ask ourselves how do we make choices that are the most inclusive and neutral so that everyone feels welcome. This includes our choices of business services to run the campaign. The new Rumble Cloud provides a neutral and independent cloud infrastructure to run our essential campaign applications, free of Big Tech and government censorship.”

“The cloud market is desperate for real competition that isn’t controlled by an oligopoly. Our cloud will bring top network speed and quality, but most importantly, we plan to disrupt the market with our pricing strategy,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Just as our video platform has taken market share away from YouTube, we plan to do the exact same in the cloud market that Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have cornered,” he added.

If you are interested in joining or learning more about Rumble Cloud, visit rumble.cloud.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: [email protected]