Comedian and actor Russell Brand challenges corporate media with “Brandemic,” a comedy special available exclusively on Locals for subscribers and presale pay-per-view on Rumble.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM), announced its first-ever pay-per-view content with the exclusive release of Russell Brand’s comedy special “Brandemic.” The influential comedian, actor, and podcaster released his new stand-up special on March 13th on Locals, the subscription-based Rumble platform. Annual subscribers on Locals will have free access to “Brandemic,” and starting March 15th at 2 p.m. ET, the pay-per-view option will be available to regular viewers on Rumble.

In his new comedy special, Russell Brand promises viewers the best stand-up special he has ever made. After years of deception, madness, and insanity from corporate media, the widely popular comedian offers a hysterical and irreverent take on hot-button topics, calling for freedom, unity, and sanity.

“Rumble is the natural home for my new comedy special ‘Brandemic,'” said Russell Brand. “Ask yourself, could this special be on the mainstream media–and did it originate from a lab or a wet market?”

“We are excited to launch our first pay-per-view with Russell Brand, one of the most influential comedians in the world,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “His hilarious and quick-witted approach to controversial topics is what makes him a top podcaster on Rumble and Locals,” he continued.

“The launch of our first pay-per-view also gives his fans more purchase options, along with the subscriber-based Locals platform,” said Pavlovski. “This is an exciting step for Rumble, and our pay-per-view feature sets up a competitive form of monetization for our top creators.”

You can subscribe to Russell Brand’s Rumble page at https://rumble.com/c/russellbrand.

You can subscribe to Russell Brand’s Locals community at https://russellbrand.locals.com/.

Russell Brand’s “Brandemic” is available for purchase at https://brandemic.locals.com/.

