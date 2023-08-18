Rumble is now available on Samsung Smart TVs, allowing users to enjoy a wide variety of content

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced the release of its new Samsung Smart TV app, which features 24/7 live streams and on-demand content from Rumble creators. Users can download the app and watch a wide variety of video content, including viral videos, popular political pundits, hip-hop and gaming icons, exclusive podcasts, cute pet videos, and more. Along with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and LG Smart TVs, the Samsung TV app allows users another way to watch Rumble on their televisions.

“The Samsung TV app is an expansion of our ability to deliver content anywhere,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Video distribution is not only essential to the creator economy on the Rumble platform but also provides an enhanced experience for our viewers,” he added.

With the free Samsung TV app, you can stream the biggest live events, exclusively on Rumble, including the first 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Republican Debate. Watch democracy in action starting Wednesday, August 23rd at 9 p.m. ET and follow the latest debate news on Rumble.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com .