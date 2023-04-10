Expanding a growing roster of top media influencers, Rumble adds DJ Akademiks to its exclusive live streams.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that the popular media personality DJ Akademiks will livestream exclusively on Rumble three to five days a week. Known for his authentic voice, DJ Akademiks is a powerful culture and entertainment influencer with 5.2 million Instagram followers and 2.76 million YouTube subscribers. The Jamaican-American podcaster will cover the latest news in hip-hop music along with a satirical take on top headlines.

“I look forward to being one of the first to bring music and cultural conversations to a platform like Rumble,” said DJ Akademiks. “There have been many bad decisions at larger platforms where they haven’t put creators first and they are disconnected to the community. I feel now is an inflection point for streaming platforms. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this effort on a platform that puts creators first.”

“Akademiks is one of the most influential personalities in the hip hop and cultural world,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Having him on Rumble sends a big statement to the other platforms on how serious we are in getting into different channels of content, from sports to music to culture.”

Tune in at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 11th, for his first live stream on Rumble.

You can subscribe to the DJ Akademiks Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/Akademiks.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com.

