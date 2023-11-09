Rumble Announces Partnership with the Republican National Committee for the Fourth Presidential Primary Debate

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that it will be the exclusive livestream provider for the fourth debate of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primaries. In partnership with NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, and the Washington Free Beacon, the debate will be held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on December 6, 2023. As the RNC’s exclusive online home for the debates, Rumble will feature the event on the platform’s homepage and make it available for viewers across the country on the RNC’s Rumble channel.

“Rumble is looking forward to partnering with the RNC again for the Fourth Presidential Primary Debate of the 2024 cycle,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Our platform continues to hold the line to protect a free and open internet, and we are thrilled to continue providing an online debate stage for the RNC,” he added.

“I am thrilled to announce that the RNC has sanctioned the fourth Republican primary debate in Alabama with NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, the Washington Free Beacon, and Rumble as our partners,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “With less than a year out from Election Day 2024, the fourth debate stage will showcase our winning Republican agenda against Biden’s record of failure.”

