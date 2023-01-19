Rise in number of sports events, fitness freaks and Technology advancement improve the Running Shoes Market. Recent trends in the running shoe market include the increased popularity of minimalistic or “barefoot” shoes, as well as the use of new technologies such as 3D printing in shoe design and production. There is also a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable shoe options

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Running Shoes Market is estimated to reach US$ 44,254.3 Million in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 4.50 % CAGR , with the market valuation reaching US$ 68,725.6 Million by 2032.

Running shoes are footwear made specifically for jogging and running. Running shoes protect the front and back of your foot while allowing for forward motion. They might help in the prevention of tendinitis, shin splints, stress fractures, and other problems. They are sold in supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty shops, brand outlets, and online channels and are used by adults, women, and children. For road, trail, and all-terrain use, Hoka makes both low-profile and max-cushion shoes.

Across the board, Hoka shoes maintain characteristics like a low weight-to-cushion ratio and midsole and outsole geometry created to encourage natural stability and an effective stride.

The shoes were first preferred by ultramarathon runners because of their improved cushion and built-in stability, but they quickly gained favour with other runners since they provide the most cushion for the least amount of weight. In addition to the brand’s original, highest-cushion models, lighter-weight shoes that nonetheless maintain a large portion of the brand’s distinctive cushion are now available in the Hoka collection, along with lightweight training shoes, racing shoes, and track spikes.

Product demand is expected to rise as consumers become more aware of how sports and fitness can improve health and lower the risk of chronic diseases. Running shoes are likely to be in high demand throughout the forecast period as a result of consumers realising how important the right equipment is to prevent muscular soreness, knee and leg pain, and other problems.

Running shoe producers are putting more effort into creating footwear that are stable and comfortable. To draw in additional customers, several manufacturers also provide customisation options. The market for running shoes is anticipated to increase during the forecast period as a result of company sales expansion and novel product launches through online channels, marketing campaigns, and promotional methods.

“North America will drive the Running Shoes market to greater heights because of its advancements in technology, sports events and fitness freaks that make the shoes market grow easily.” Says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Through 2032, Road Type is expected to hold a significant market share in terms of Running shoe type.

Consumer Orientation, through 2032, demand will continue to increase in the Male Segment by 46.80%.

North America shares the major share in the running shoes market by 30.20%.

Running shoes with trustworthy waterproofing are more preferred shoes in the running shoes market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on a number of industries, including the global market for athletic footwear. Global manufacturing centres were experiencing a significant negative impact. The first is the epidemic-related suspension of operations.

Then, an increasing number of international consumers are cancelling orders because they are unable to sell or store goods. Additionally, companies like Adidas, Nike, and Puma observed a fall in customer demand for sports footwear as a result of consumers’ reduced or postponed discretionary expenditure in response to COVID-19’s effects.

Who is winning?

Leading players operating in the Running Shoes Market are Adidas AG; ASICS Corporation; Fila Inc.; Under Armour, Inc.; Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A; New Balance Athletics, Inc.; Vans, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Puma SE; and Reebok International Ltd. and among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Running Shoes Market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on Running Shoes Market by Type (Road, Treadmill, Trail, Mud, Snow) By Waterproofing (Water Repellent, Waterproof) By Consumer Orientation (Men, Women and Kid) By Price Range (Below US$ 20, US$ 20 – US$ 50, US$ 50 – US$ 100, Above US$ 100) & Region – Forecast to 2022 – 2032.

