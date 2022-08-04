Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Achieves Record Total and Net Investment Income of $25.2 and $14.5 Million, Respectively

Increases Core Leverage Ratio of Portfolio to 40%

Grows Investment Portfolio to Record $807.7 Million

Conference Call Today, Thursday, August 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET

WOODSIDE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total investment income of $25.2 million
  • Net investment income of $14.5 million, or $0.35 per share
  • Total investment portfolio of $807.7 million at fair value
  • Net asset value of $14.14 per share
  • Dollar-weighted annualized yield on debt investments of 15.1% for the quarter
  • Nine investments completed totaling $200.0 million in new commitments including $151.7 million in funded loans
  • Aggregate proceeds of $86.8 million received from principal repayments inclusive of interest, fees and proceeds from the exercise and sale of warrants
  • Declared third quarter dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10% quarter over quarter
  • Subsequent to quarter end, priced an offering of 7.50% notes due 2027 resulting in net proceeds of $78.1 million

“Runway Growth had another record quarter in which we grew our portfolio by executing against our credit-first, long-term strategy,” said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. “We are well positioned to continue to prudently scale our portfolio in the second half of the year.”

Spreng continued, “We have the opportunity to capitalize on broader market dynamics and partner with best-in-class companies that are seeking non-dilutive capital. Runway is building a platform at the intersection of later-stage companies and lower-risk underwriting rigor. In volatile times, this focus on risk mitigation is our differentiator. We will continue to strategically deploy leverage and expand ROE to create value for both our shareholders and portfolio companies.”

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $25.2 million, compared to $18.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The year-over-year improvement is primarily due to an increase in interest income on investments resulting from the new loans originated.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $14.5 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.35 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 15.1%. The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment-related income during the period divided by (2) the daily average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding during the period.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $10.7 million, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in management fees, incentive fees and interest expense, as well as expenses related to being a public company.

Net realized gain on investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $0.9 million, compared to a net realized loss of $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net change in unrealized depreciation on investments was $16.2 million, compared to a net change in unrealized depreciation on investments of $0.03 million for the prior year period, due to the decline in value of our equity portfolio.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2022, Runway Growth’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $807.7 million and was comprised of approximately $772.2 million in term loans, 98% senior secured, and $35.5 million in warrants and equity-related investments in 43 portfolio companies.

During the second quarter of 2022, Runway Growth originated nine investments totaling $200.0 million in commitments and $151.7 million in funded loans, including four investments in new portfolio companies and five new investments in existing portfolio companies.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was as follows:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                         
Beginning Investment Portfolio   $ 754,289,370     $ 615,147,590     $ 729,516,274     $ 621,826,650  
Purchases of Investments(1)     151,745,980       80,826,530       238,602,649       135,670,562  
Purchases of U.S. Treasury Bills           29,999,885             54,999,849  
Amortization of Fixed Income Premiums or Accretion of Discounts     746,463       1,489,265       3,571,075       3,660,438  
Sales or Repayments of Investments     (76,915,188 )     (80,217,114 )     (86,793,259 )     (94,717,114 )
Scheduled Principal Payments of Investments     (6,842,105 )           (7,265,675 )     (2,066,437 )
Sales and Maturities of U.S. Treasury Bills           (24,999,979 )     (44,999,747 )     (94,999,162 )
Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments     903,722       (4,595,853 )     532,461       (4,813,280 )
Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments     (16,199,638 )     (33,281 )     (25,435,174 )     (1,944,463 )
Ending Investment Portfolio   $ 807,728,604     $ 617,617,043     $ 807,728,604     $ 617,617,043  
                         
1. Includes PIK interest.                        
 

Net Asset Value

As of June 30, 2022, NAV per share was $14.14, compared to $14.45 as of March 31, 2021. Total net assets at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $579.4 million, compared to $597.5 million at the end of the prior period.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net increase of $6.7 million, or $0.21 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $123.8 million in available liquidity, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $117.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company’s credit facility, subject to existing terms, advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements.

The Company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 40.2%, compared to 26.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Distributions

On July 28, 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.33 per share for the third quarter of 2022, payable on August 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 9, 2022. This dividend represents an increase of 10% over the dividend declared in the prior quarter.

Recent Developments

On April 20, 2022, the Company announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $70 million aggregate principal amount of notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The full overallotment option was exercised by underwriters and resulted in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $78.1 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions but before deducting expenses payable by the Company related to this offering. The Company used the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its Credit Agreement with KeyBank National Association (the “Credit Facility”). However, through re-borrowing of the initial repayments under the Credit Facility, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies described in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, to pay operating expenses and other cash obligations, and for general corporate purposes.

Conference Call
Runway Growth will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 4, 2022. To participate in the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at the Runway Investor Relations website. The earnings call can also be accessed through the following links:

  • Conference Call
  • Webcast

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the Company’s website, and will be archived for 90 days following the call.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy, as well as market volatility resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the sanctions and other restrictive actions taken by the U.S. and other countries against Russia. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

IR Contacts:

Stefan Norbom, Prosek Partners, snorbom@prosek.com 

Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, tr@runwaygrowth.com 

 
Runway Growth Finance Corp.
Statements of Assets and Liabilities
             
       June 30, 2022      December 31, 2021
      (unaudited)      
Assets            
Investments at fair value:              
Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $805,247,907 and $647,448,895, respectively)   $ 799,855,284     $ 655,384,403  
Affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $4,551,235 and $0, respectively)     2,352,019        
Control investments at fair value (cost of $21,172,353 and $34,873,847, respectively)     5,521,301       29,130,371  
Investment in U.S. Treasury Bills at fair value (cost of $0 and $45,001,250, respectively)           45,001,500  
Total investments at fair value (cost of $830,971,495 and $727,323,992, respectively)     807,728,604       729,516,274  
Cash and cash equivalents     6,809,818       4,696,693  
Accrued interest receivable     3,419,067       2,368,680  
Other accounts receivable     81,018       816,065  
Prepaid and deferred expenses     401,909       949,768  
Total assets     818,440,416       738,347,480  
             
Liabilities              
Debt:              
Credit facilities     163,000,000       61,000,000  
2026 Senior Notes     70,000,000       20,000,000  
Deferred debt costs (net of accumulated amortization of $1,249,583 and $855,295, respectively)     (4,394,010 )     (1,511,540 )
Total debt, less unamortized deferred debt costs     228,605,990       79,488,460  
Reverse repurchase agreement           44,774,963  
Accrued incentive fees     7,415,334       6,010,250  
Due to affiliate     184,759       221,243  
Interest payable     1,030,660       249,247  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     1,791,669       1,408,826  
Total liabilities     239,028,412       132,152,989  
             
               
Net assets              
Common stock, par value     413,806       413,806  
Additional paid-in capital     606,063,671       606,047,671  
Distributable (losses)     (21,786,236 )     (266,986 )
Treasury stock     (5,279,237 )      
Total net assets   $ 579,412,004     $ 606,194,491  
             
Shares of common stock outstanding ($0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized)     40,967,122       41,380,614  
Net asset value per share   $ 14.14     $ 14.65  
             

Runway Growth Finance Corp.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Investment income                        
From non-control/non-affiliate investments:                        
Interest income   $ 20,430,136     $ 17,229,488     $ 37,192,810     $ 32,250,053  
Payment in-kind interest income     1,042,832       1,045,527       2,049,065       1,989,558  
Other income     75,448       126,678       265,433       240,970  
Interest income from U.S. Treasury Bills           15             25  
Dividend income     317,674       343,755       703,092       687,510  
From affiliate investments:                        
Interest income     4,654             4,654        
Payment in-kind interest income     6,689             96,291        
Other income     8,311             8,311        
From control investments:                        
Interest income     618,099             1,112,421        
Payment in-kind interest income     2,654,039             2,984,450        
Other income from non-investment sources     208       139       463       260  
Total investment income     25,158,090       18,745,602       44,416,990       35,168,376  
Operating expenses                        
Management fees     2,862,303       2,276,341       5,422,239       4,345,550  
Incentive fees     3,621,139       2,836,303       4,965,135       3,812,007  
Interest expense     1,609,132       761,815       2,482,617       1,489,730  
Professional fees     888,114       498,913       1,247,921       820,505  
Overhead allocation expense     218,294       208,736       455,266       406,119  
Insurance expense     268,618       23,275       537,236       46,551  
Administration fee     168,078       92,760       336,651       240,860  
Debt financing fees     726,568       419,216       1,432,534       709,201  
Directors’ fees     82,500       69,250       171,000       134,000  
Tax expense     823       41       1,073       41  
Other expenses     233,939       218,475       426,848       341,601  
Total operating expenses     10,679,508       7,405,125       17,478,520       12,346,165  
Net investment income     14,478,582       11,340,477       26,938,470       22,822,211  
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments                        
Realized gain (loss) on non-control/non-affiliate investments, including U.S. Treasury Bills     903,787       (4,595,853 )     532,526       (4,795,077 )
Realized gain (loss) on control investments     (65 )           (65 )      
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-control/non-affiliate investments, including U.S. Treasury Bills     (8,164,496 )     (1,683,287 )     (12,319,165 )     (4,121,553 )
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on affiliate investments     (42,674 )           (3,208,433 )      
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on control investments     (7,992,468 )     1,650,006       (9,907,576 )     2,177,090  
Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments     (15,295,916 )     (4,629,134 )     (24,902,713 )     (6,739,540 )
                         
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations   $ (817,334 )   $ 6,711,343     $ 2,035,757     $ 16,082,671  
                         
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.21     $ 0.05     $ 0.50  
Net investment income per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.65     $ 0.71  
Weighted-average shares outstanding     41,215,664       32,396,396       41,294,985       31,953,287  
                         

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.