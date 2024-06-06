Voters in three small South Dakota counties on Tuesday rejected initiated measures to require hand-counting of ballots in future elections.
The votes in Gregory, Haakon and Tripp counties were an unusual step even as other places in the U.S. have considered moving to hand-counting in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s claims of 2020 election fraud.
The measures sought to prohibit the use of tabulating machines and would require hand-counting, which local election
