Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rush Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Listen to the live conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in: 914-495-8522
Dial in (Toll Free): 877-638-4557
Conference ID: 3757724

The conference call, featuring President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Rusty Rush; Executive Vice President Derrek Weaver; Chief Operating Officer Michael McRoberts; and Chief Financial Officer Steve Keller, can be accessed live via the Internet at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available on our website at the above link until January 10, 2021.   Listen to the audio replay until October 29, 2020 by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in: 404-537-3406
Dial in (Toll Free): 855-859-2056
Conference ID: 3757724
Web PIN: 7080

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and collision center operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises’ operations also provide vehicle upfitting, CNG fuel systems and vehicle telematics products. Additional information about Rush Enterprises’ products and services is available at www.rushenterprises.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @rushtruckcenter and on Facebook at facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

Contact:
Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, Texas
Steve Keller (830) 302-5226

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.