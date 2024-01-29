AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Russell Square is pleased to announce that it has officially obtained its Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) licenses in the state of California. This significant achievement marks a milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering excellence in development and construction services.

With the acquisition of the MEP licenses, Russell Square now has the capability to manage all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work in-house. This strategic decision empowers the company to exercise tighter control over project budgets and schedules, ensuring more efficient and cost-effective construction processes.

“In addition to the benefits experienced throughout the construction process, the advantages of in-house MEPs apply to the development process from the very beginning,” says Andrew Schuurs, General Manager at Russell Square. “Russell Square uses the expertise of its MEP staff to assist in design development to ensure the most cost-effective and reliable systems are seamlessly incorporated into the overall design of each project. This provides tremendous value to our clients by reducing design conflicts that cost both time and money. We pride ourselves on designing and constructing buildings with complementary systems that translate to efficient maintenance operations.”

“Obtaining the MEP license is a momentous step forward for Russell Square,” Schuurs continues. “Bringing key trades in-house allows us to maintain a seamless and integrated approach to construction projects, resulting in increased efficiency and cost savings.”

The commitment aligns with Russell Square’s mission of delivering high-quality construction services on time and within budget. By taking charge of both material procurement and labor, the company can ensure greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and adherence to project timelines.

Russell Square’s dedication to in-house MEP services extends well beyond California. As a licensed contractor in multiple states, including California, Washington, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon, the company is poised for expansion. With plans to secure a license in Arizona (AZ), Russell Square is actively working to expand its MEP licensing footprint.

With a robust pipeline of projects, Russell Square is set to commence construction on over 2300 apartments across various states in the coming 14 months. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to delivering excellence and meeting the growing demand for quality development and construction services.

For more information about Russell Square and its services, please visit www.russellsquareinc.com

About Russell Square Consulting:

Russell Square Consulting is a leading construction and development company with a multi-state presence in the western half of the United States. Specializing in multifamily development, the company manages all phases of real estate development, from site selection to lease-up. With a strong commitment to excellence, Russell Square is dedicated to delivering top-quality construction services to clients.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Courtney Blair Marketing Director Email: [email protected] Phone: (206) 251-1059