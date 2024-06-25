SILVERDALE, Wash., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Russell Square has secured the temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) for its latest development, The Highlands at Silverdale. This new community, situated on a sprawling 26-acre site, boasts breathtaking views of Dyes Inlet and promises an elevated living experience.

The Highlands at Silverdale will feature 18 beautifully designed buildings, housing a total of 570 units. These contemporary-rustic one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are well located near The Trails at Silverdale. Future residents can look forward to an array of top-tier amenities aimed at enhancing their lifestyle. These include a state-of-the-art fitness center, an infinity-edge pool, sophisticated lounge spaces, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, private on-site offices, a bike repair room, EV charging stations, and a dog park.

“Securing the TCO for The Highlands at Silverdale is a testament to the collaborative effort between Russell Square, Jackson Square Properties, and LRS Architects,” said Andrew Schuurs, Vice President at Russell Square. “This achievement marks a significant milestone in our partnership, and we are excited to welcome our first residents and showcase the exceptional living experience we’ve collectively created.”

This new development is already having a positive impact on the Silverdale community and Kitsap County at large. The Highlands at Silverdale brings high-quality housing options and a range of amenities that benefit both residents and the local area. The community’s design emphasizes both comfort and convenience, ensuring that residents have access to all the essentials needed for a modern lifestyle. Additionally, the development has created new jobs and supports local businesses, fostering economic growth in Silverdale and the surrounding areas.

For more information about The Highlands at Silverdale or to schedule a tour, please visit Silverdale, WA Luxury Apartments for Rent | The Highlands at Silverdale.

About Russell Square

Russell Square is a multi-state developer and licensed general contractor specializing in multifamily development. With a focus on collaboration, vertical integration, legacy, and value, Russell Square is dedicated to creating communities that stand the test of time. Our portfolio spans several states and includes over 2,300 apartments currently in development and construction.

Media Contact: Courtney Blair

Director of Business Development

Russell Square

(951) 473-5940

[email protected]