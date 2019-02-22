Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday accused the United States and its NATO allies of discussing how to arm the opposition in Venezuela and alleged Washington was deploying special forces and equipment near the South American nation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia accuses U.S. of planning to arm the opposition in Venezuela - February 22, 2019
- Work continuing ‘at pace’ on changes to Brexit deal: UK PM May’s spokeswoman - February 22, 2019
- Some UK Conservative lawmakers warn PM May they are ready to back Brexit delay - February 22, 2019