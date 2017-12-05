LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) – Russia has been banned from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after the IOC found evidence of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system that has led to a series of suspensions for the country’s athletes in recent months.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia banned from Pyeongchang Winter Olympics - December 5, 2017
- House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of talks with Senate - December 5, 2017
- U.S. B-1B bombers to fly over Korean peninsula, Yonhap reports - December 5, 2017