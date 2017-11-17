Russia blocks bid to briefly extend Syria chemical weapons inquiry

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia vetoed on Friday a Japanese-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution to extend by one month an international inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, just a day after Moscow blocked a U.S. push to renew the investigation.
