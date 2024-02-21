Russia has officially added Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to a list of “terrorists and extremists” after the GOP firebrand condemned the Russian government for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny this week.
Russia’s state financial watchdog, which handles the “terrorist and extremist” list, announced Graham’s addition on Tuesday. Graham blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny’s death this weekend, and he also called for the
