KABUL (Reuters) – Russia has rejected comments by NATO’s top commander in Afghanistan that it has been supporting and even supplying weapons to the Taliban, in a clash of words that underlines growing tension over Moscow’s involvement in the conflict.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia denies aiding Afghan Taliban in wake of U.S. general’s comments - March 25, 2018
- China air force drills again in South China Sea, Western Pacific - March 25, 2018
- Austin bomb suspect called self a ‘psychopath,’ congressman says - March 24, 2018