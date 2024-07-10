Officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have warned that Russia has launched a plan to interfere in the 2024 election to bolster the chances of former President Trump being re-elected.

In a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, ODNI officials said that Russia is the “preeminent threat” to the election and that while China doesn’t plan to influence the outcome of the presidential race, the communist nation is being carefully monitored to see

