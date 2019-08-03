Russia investigates alleged money laundering by anti-Kremlin opposition

Russian investigators said on Saturday that had opened a criminal investigation into the alleged laundering of 1 billion roubles ($15.3 million) by an anti-corruption foundation set up by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
