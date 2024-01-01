A 15-year-old boy was killed as Shahed-type drones attacked Odesa and Lviv, Ukraine’s air force saysRussia-Ukraine war – latest news updatesRussia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine during the early hours of the new year, the Ukrainian air force said on Monday, while Russia also reported Ukrainian attacks.A 15-year-old boy was killed and seven people wounded after falling debris from one of 87 downed drones hit a residential building in the city of Odesa, the head of the region’s military administration, Oleh Kiper, said. Debris also caused a number of small fires, including at the city’s port. Continue reading…

