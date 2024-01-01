Most of Shahed-type drones targeting Odesa and Lviv intercepted, say officials, although teenage boy is killed by falling debris Russia-Ukraine war – latest news updatesRussia marked the new year with the launch of a record 90 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin vowed to further intensify attacks after a Ukrainian strike on the south Russian city of Belgorod.Ukraine said it had intercepted 87 of the drones, but a 15-year-old boy was killed and seven people wounded by falling debris from one of the downed aircraft in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, according to the head of the region’s military administration, Oleh Kiper. Debris also caused a number of small fires, including at the city’s port. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.