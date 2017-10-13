Russia probe special counsel interviews ex-Trump chief of staff Priebus

(Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was interviewed on Friday by the special counsel investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 U.S. election.
