OPEC and Russia meet on Thursday to try to agree to record oil output cuts but their efforts to address the slump in prices wrought during the coronavirus pandemic have been complicated by mutual animosity and the reluctance of the United States to join the action.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shock doctors as New York toll hits new high - April 8, 2020
- Russia, Saudi to debate oil output cuts as U.S. resists joining - April 8, 2020
- Automakers push to reopen plants with testing and lots of masks - April 8, 2020