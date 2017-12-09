Russia says it is fully committed to nuclear missile pact

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it was fully committed to a Cold War-era pact with the United States banning intermediate-range cruise missiles, a day after Washington accused Moscow of violating the treaty.
