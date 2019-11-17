Russia will return three captured naval ships to Ukraine on Monday and is moving them to a handover location agreed with Kiev, Crimea’s border guard service was cited as saying by Russian news agencies on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia says it will return captured naval ships to Ukraine on Monday - November 17, 2019
- Russia to return Ukraine captured naval ships on Monday: Russian news agencies - November 17, 2019
- Russia begins moving captured Ukrainian ships before possible handover - November 17, 2019