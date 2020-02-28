Russia sends two warships armed with cruise missiles to Syria’s coast – Ifax

Russia is sending two warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea towards the Syrian coast, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Black Sea Fleet as saying on Friday.
