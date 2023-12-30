Defences destroy all drones over Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol and Kursk regions following barrage in Ukraine, says defence ministryRussia-Ukraine war – latest news updatesThirty-two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia, Moscow officials reported, a day after an 18-hour aerial barrage across Ukraine killed at least 32 civilians.Drones were seen in the skies over Moscow on Saturday, Bryansk, Oryol and Kursk regions, the country’s defence ministry said in a statement. It said that all of the drones had been destroyed by air defences. Continue reading…

Read Full Story