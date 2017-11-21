Russia to act against Google if Sputnik, RT get lower search rankings: official

SAN FRANCISCO/MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin will take action against Alphabet Inc’s Google if articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today are placed lower in search results, the Interfax news service cited Russia’s chief media regulator as saying on Tuesday.
