Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears: deputy PM

Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pakistan resumes flights to and from China, screens passengers for virus - February 3, 2020
- Merkel prepared for EU treaty changes as Brexit requires bloc to be more competitive - February 3, 2020
- Far from virus epicentre, China’s Wenzhou city scrambles to curb outbreak - February 3, 2020