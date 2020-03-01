Russia to Turkey: We cannot guarantee safety of your planes over Syria – TASS

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Moscow could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes flying in Syria after Damascus said it was closing the air space over the Idlib region, the TASS news agency reported.
