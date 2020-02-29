Russia and Turkey will discuss all aspects of the Syrian conflict at talks in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia, Turkey set to discuss Syria conflict: Kremlin - February 29, 2020
- U.S. officials announce new travel restrictions due to coronavirus - February 29, 2020
- A baby for Downing Street: British PM Johnson and his girlfriend are expecting first child - February 29, 2020