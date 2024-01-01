Russian president says Moscow will continue to strike ‘sensitive’ military targets in Ukraine and says war is turning in Russia’s favourVladimir Putin said on Monday that a series of Ukrainian missile strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod that killed 20 people and wounded 111 was “a terrorist act” that would not go unpunished and promised more strikes on Ukrainian targets, Reuters reports.Speaking at a meeting with servicemen at a military hospital in Moscow, Putin said that the strikes, which came amid intensified Russian air assaults against Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Kharkiv, “will not go unpunished”. Continue reading…

Read Full Story