Moscow says anti-aircraft units destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets as governor reports one person killed, while Bryansk official says six drones downedSee all our Russia-Ukraine war coverageRussia’s defence ministry said its anti-aircraft units had destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southern Belgorod region on Friday and the regional governor said one person was killed and four injured in the incidents.The governor of Bryansk region, also in southern Russia, said six Ukrainian drones had been downed. Continue reading…

Read Full Story