Ukraine president uses new year address to praise country’s resilience in face of Russian attacks but he makes no direct reference to frontlineUkraine and Russia have accused each other of New Year’s Day attacks.Five people have been killed in attacks on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region and the occupied eastern city of Donetsk, local authorities have said as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv escalates. Continue reading…
