Russian court backs move to let Putin stay in power despite outcry from some

Russia’s Constitutional Court on Monday ruled it was legal to change the country’s constitution in a way that could allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036, less than a week after Putin publicly backed the idea.
