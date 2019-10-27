Russian Defense Ministry says has no reliable info on ‘yet another’ killing of Baghdadi: RIA

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday it had no reliable information on the U.S. operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state-run RIA news agency reported after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his death.
