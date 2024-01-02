Explosions echo across capital a day after Russian president warned of retaliation over Belgorod strikeRussia-Ukraine war – latest news updatesKyiv has come under heavy attack as at least 10 people were injured in a missile strike a day after Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would “intensify” its assault on Ukraine.Explosions were heard in all districts of the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday morning, as two residential blocks caught on fire in the Solomyansky district and a blaze also broke out at a local market in Podilsky district. The missile attack knocked out power and water supply to some areas of the city. Continue reading…

