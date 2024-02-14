The United States has intelligence of a national and international security threat related to Russian nuclear capabilities in space which could threaten satellites, including potentially knocking out U.S. military communications and reconnaissance, Fox News has learned.
Sources tell Fox News that the Russian capability has not yet deployed.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner on Wednesday morning first warned of a “serious national security threat,
