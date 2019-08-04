Russian opposition plans new protest despite over 1,000 arrests

Russia’s anti-Kremlin opposition said it was planning a nationwide protest next weekend despite police forcibly detaining over 1,000 people on Saturday for attending what they said was an illegal march in Moscow to demand free elections.
